Wisa to perform at Ghana @60 Concert ...

Wisa to perform at Ghana @60 Concert in Norway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ghanamma.com

Hiplife artiste Wisa Greid is set to thrill Ghanaian music lovers in Oslo, Norway, to most of his popular songs in March 2017. The musical concert which is scheduled for March 11, 2017 is a replica of Ghana's national independence day celebration to commemorate Ghana's 60th birthday after gaining independence from its colonial masters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan 10 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec '16 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,371 • Total comments across all topics: 278,451,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC