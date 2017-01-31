Wisa to perform at Ghana @60 Concert in Norway
Hiplife artiste Wisa Greid is set to thrill Ghanaian music lovers in Oslo, Norway, to most of his popular songs in March 2017. The musical concert which is scheduled for March 11, 2017 is a replica of Ghana's national independence day celebration to commemorate Ghana's 60th birthday after gaining independence from its colonial masters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
