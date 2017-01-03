Vard Wins Two Ferries Contract from T...

Vard Wins Two Ferries Contract from Torghatten Nord

Vard Holdings Limited secured contracts for the construction of two LNG powered car- and passenger ferries for Torghatten Nord in Norway. The total contract value amounts to approximately NOK 600 million.

Chicago, IL

