Vallejo Sister City Association to ho...

Vallejo Sister City Association to hold annual meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Neighbors, friends, coworkers, community leaders and citizens are invited to participate in the Vallejo Sister City Association's annual meeting set for Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will feature a Power Point presentation of the association's year in review, an award presentation, and international finger foods. Vallejo's sister cities include, Baguio City, Philippines; Akashi, Japan; Jincheon, South Korea; La Spezia, Italy; Bagamoyo, Tanzania: and Trondheim, Norway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec 25 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec 20 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,790 • Total comments across all topics: 277,733,874

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC