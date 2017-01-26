US Arctic officials don't expect big policy changes with Trump presidency

Federal agencies that manage Arctic and climate matters were in turmoil Thursday, as Department of State websites that formerly distributed climate-science information went dark and news circulated that senior department officials had submitted their resignations , less than a week after President Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump's views on global warming - he has repeatedly said that climate change is a hoax - represent an abrupt shift from the administration of Barack Obama, who regarded climate change and its effects on the Arctic and elsewhere as an urgent matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.