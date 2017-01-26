US Arctic officials don't expect big ...

US Arctic officials don't expect big policy changes with Trump presidency

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Federal agencies that manage Arctic and climate matters were in turmoil Thursday, as Department of State websites that formerly distributed climate-science information went dark and news circulated that senior department officials had submitted their resignations , less than a week after President Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump's views on global warming - he has repeatedly said that climate change is a hoax - represent an abrupt shift from the administration of Barack Obama, who regarded climate change and its effects on the Arctic and elsewhere as an urgent matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan 10 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec '16 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,415,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC