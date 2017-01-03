UK weather: Britain colder than Arcti...

UK weather: Britain colder than Arctic Circle as snow forecast for next week

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Thermometers will start to rise across the country tomorrow with highs of around 10C in the south and 8C further north The city of Tromso in Norway, however, basked in a relatively balmy minus 1.4C, according to forecaster Callum Stewart, of MeteoGroup. Temperatures are expected to lift into double figures this weekend, with milder conditions sweeping in from the Atlantic triggering a stormy start to next week, forecasters warn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec 25 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec 20 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,119 • Total comments across all topics: 277,718,427

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC