U.S. Marines train at Norway's border with Russia

The Norwegian military said about 300 U.S. Marines have arrived in Norway for a six-month deployment, which coincides with a NATO effort to reinforce its border with Russia. Most of the 330 Marines arrived via a U.S. military plane at the Trondheim Airport on Monday.

