Tuning out! Norway to become the first country in the world to ditch FM radio and go digital only - but millions of older cars will go silent Norway is set to become the first nation to start switching off its FM radio network next week, in a risky and unpopular leap to digital technology that will be closely watched by other countries considering whether to follow suit. Critics say the government is rushing the move and many people may miss warnings on emergencies that have until now been broadcast via the radio.

