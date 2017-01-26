'The wall becomes the artwork' - Thursday, 26 January 2017
Shirley Orbeck drove to the the Safeway store in downtown Lake Oswego on Friday not only to buy her groceries, but also to catch a glimpse of her past. The Dunthorpe resident had heard that the mural her late husband had created for the store in 1964 had been uncovered in the floral section.
