The Guard at NATO's Northern Gate Wit...

The Guard at NATO's Northern Gate With a new force of F-35 Joint...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Air & Space

Some nights, sitting at a table in a hotel restaurant 17 stories above the Bodo quay, you may see what looks like a spark rise from the Norwegian coast and fly off into the night. Another follows, then both wink out in the distance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sting brought what to Globes? Tue LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec 25 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec 20 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,521 • Total comments across all topics: 277,858,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC