Targovax announces appointment of Eri...

Targovax announces appointment of Erik Digman Wiklund as CFO

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Oslo, Norway, 5 January 2017: Targovax ASA , a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target solid tumors, announces that Erik Digman Wiklund has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer, and will take up this role in April 2017. The previous CFO, Oystein Soug, was appointed as Targovax's CEO on 2 November 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec 25 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec 20 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,539 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,719

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC