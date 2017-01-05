Targovax announces appointment of Erik Digman Wiklund as CFO

Oslo, Norway, 5 January 2017: Targovax ASA , a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target solid tumors, announces that Erik Digman Wiklund has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer, and will take up this role in April 2017. The previous CFO, Oystein Soug, was appointed as Targovax's CEO on 2 November 2016.

