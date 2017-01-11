SYNQ launches cloud video API for developers
SYNQ launches a developer-focused video API designed to bring video capabilities to any app or service with just a few lines of code. OSLO, NORWAY, January 11, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you are a developer who wants to give your web or app users the features of uploading, storing and playing back video, you don't have to worry about building your own video content management system.
