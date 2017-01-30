Solon Eiendom ASA - Preliminary resul...

Solon Eiendom ASA - Preliminary result of the Subsequent Offering

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SWITZERLAND OR THE UNITED STATES Reference is made to previous stock exchange announcements and the prospectus dated 12 January 2017 concerning, inter alia, the subsequent offering of 666,666,666 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 0.15 per share in Solon Eiendom ASA . The subscription period for the Subsequent Offering expired on 27 January 2017 at 16:30 CET.

Chicago, IL

