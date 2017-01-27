Solon Eiendom ASA - Last day of subscription period in Subsequent
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SWITZERLAND OR THE UNITED STATES Reference is made to previous stock exchange announcements and the prospectus dated 12 January 2017 concerning, inter alia, the subsequent offering of 666,666,666 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 0.15 per share in Solon Eiendom ASA . Subscription rights for participation in the Subsequent Offering can be exercised during the ongoing subscription period.
