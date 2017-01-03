Skin diseases have large impact on patients' well-being

Skin diseases affect quality of life differently across distinct aspects of the EuroQoL five dimension questionnaire , according to a study published online Dec. 29 in the British Journal of Dermatology . Flora Balieva, from Stavanger University Hospital in Norway, and colleagues used the EQ5D to measure health-related quality-of-life in patients with common skin diseases and healthy controls in 13 countries across Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.