Rezidor Continues Its Strong Progress With Investment In Nordic Flagships
The Rezidor Hotel Group announces long-term lease agreements of two landmark hotels in home markets that are critical to the group's Scandinavian heritage and identity: Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, Stockholm and Radisson Blu Scandinavia, Oslo, Norway. Both hotels are owned by KLP Eiendom AS, which also has three other Rezidor hotels in the Nordics totaling almost 2,000 rooms.The two hotels in Stockholm and Oslo have committed to the Radisson Blu brand for another 25 years.
