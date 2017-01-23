Regulating Polar Shipping

Regulating Polar Shipping

Tuesday

International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Kitack Lim today spoke to delegates at the Arctic Frontiers conference about new regulations for ships operating in polar waters. With more and more ships navigating in polar waters, IMO has addressed international concern about the protection of the polar environment and the safety of seafarers and passengers with the introduction of the Polar Code, which entered into force on 1 January this year.

Chicago, IL

