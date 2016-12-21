Reflective cube atop SnA hetta's Lill...

Reflective cube atop SnA hetta's Lillehammer museum looks like a crumpled piece of metal

Over a decade after their first completed extension to the The Lillehammer Art Museum and Lillehammer Cinema in Norway, Snohetta returned to the project with a new stunning addition. This time around, the architects teamed up with artist Bard Breivik who designed a dynamic rippling steel volume that hovers over a transparent base.

