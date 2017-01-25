Reds scrapping own ceasefire

The National Democratic Front peace panel, disgruntled over what it alleged as unfulfilled promises by the government, has given its revolutionary forces the go signal to "withdraw from the unilateral ceasefire," which the communist group has been enforcing since August last year. This means that forces of the New People's Army , the military arm of the NDF, will now be allowed to determine for themselves if there is a need to fight government forces, disregarding the unilateral ceasefire declared by the Communist Party of the Philippines -NPA-NDF - in August last year.

Chicago, IL

