Push is on to get dirty heavy fuel oil out of Arctic shipping
Black exhaust from HFO floats up into the air from an icebreaker off the coast of Baffin Island. The exhaust, filled with black particles, contributes to warming on the land while its pollutants also affect human health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan 10
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec '16
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC