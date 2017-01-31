Push is on to get dirty heavy fuel oi...

Push is on to get dirty heavy fuel oil out of Arctic shipping

Monday

Black exhaust from HFO floats up into the air from an icebreaker off the coast of Baffin Island. The exhaust, filled with black particles, contributes to warming on the land while its pollutants also affect human health.

Chicago, IL

