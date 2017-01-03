Prince Harry 'has taken girlfriend Me...

Prince Harry 'has taken girlfriend Meghan Markle to Norway to see the Northern Lights'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Prince Harry was making up for lost time with Meghan Markle after their Christmas apart by whisking her away on a romantic trip to see the Northern Lights. The couple celebrated the new year together before flying out to Tromso, on the Norwegian fjords, where they also whale watched and enjoyed romantic lake trips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sting brought what to Globes? 50 min Parden Pard 1
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec 25 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec 20 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,742,862

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC