Prince Harry 'has taken girlfriend Meghan Markle to Norway to see the Northern Lights'
Prince Harry was making up for lost time with Meghan Markle after their Christmas apart by whisking her away on a romantic trip to see the Northern Lights. The couple celebrated the new year together before flying out to Tromso, on the Norwegian fjords, where they also whale watched and enjoyed romantic lake trips.
