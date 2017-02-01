Physical Activity May Protect Against...

Physical Activity May Protect Against Childhood Depression

Tuesday

A first-of-its-kind study has identified that 6-to-10-year-old children can reap significant mental health benefits via regular moderate-to-vigorous physical activity . The new study, " Physical Activity, Sedentary Behavior, and Symptoms of Major Depression in Middle Childhood ," was published today in the February 2017 issue of Pediatrics .

Chicago, IL

