Peace talks end with no ceasefire

Two vital agreements, considered as yet another set of breakthroughs, more than made up for the huge letdown after the third round of peace talks between the Philippine Government and National Democratic Front ended Wednesday without a deal on a bilateral ceasefire. In a joint statement, the GPH and the NDF noted that "their unilateral indefinite ceasefires remain in place," but added that "there are issues and concerns related thereto."

