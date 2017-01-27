Peace talks end with no ceasefire

Peace talks end with no ceasefire

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Two vital agreements, considered as yet another set of breakthroughs, more than made up for the huge letdown after the third round of peace talks between the Philippine Government and National Democratic Front ended Wednesday without a deal on a bilateral ceasefire. In a joint statement, the GPH and the NDF noted that "their unilateral indefinite ceasefires remain in place," but added that "there are issues and concerns related thereto."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan 10 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec '16 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,274,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC