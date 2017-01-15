Oil's Painful Cost-Squeeze Generates ...

Oil's Painful Cost-Squeeze Generates Output Dividend for Norway 2 hours ago

Sunday Read more: Bloomberg

Cost cuts are painful, but for Norway's oil industry making every penny count has also yielded a surprising production windfall. Thanks to improvements from cheaper, faster drilling to greater regularity in the operation of production platforms, producers pumped 85,000 barrels a day more crude than expected during the past two years, or 6 percent above forecast, according to industry regulator, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

