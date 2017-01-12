Oil prices drop as doubts over output cuts mount
O IL prices slipped yesterday over doubts that large oil producers will reduce production as promised and on expectations that United States production would increase again this year. Benchmark Brent crude oil was down 23 cents a barrel at $55.22, while U.S. light crude fell 21 cents to $52.16.
