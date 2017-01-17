Norwegians shun Breivik hearing; killer's only visitor is paid "friend"

Norwegians shun Breivik hearing; kill...

Anders Behring Breivik's massacre of 77 people still haunts Norwegians, yet ever fewer care about the neo-Nazi locked in a cell where his only "friend" is paid to visit. Most of the 10 seats in an Oslo court for the public to watch a case about his prison conditions have been empty as Breivik sits glumly in a black suit, the first flecks of grey in his beard, appearing by video-link from a high-security jail.




