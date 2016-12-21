Norway's c.bank warns of housing boom...

Norway's c.bank warns of housing boom risks, OBOS sees 2017 surge

22 hrs ago

Jan 2 Norway's central bank governor warned Norwegians on Monday against taking out over-sized mortgages in a booming housing market as the country's biggest property manager OBOS predicted an eight percent price surge to new record highs in 2017. Oeystein Olsen said the bank's main interest rate, now 0.5 percent, was exceptionally low and that borrowers should ensure they could make repayments at far higher levels.

Chicago, IL

