Norway seeks to overturn ruling it vi...

Norway seeks to overturn ruling it violated killer Breivik's rights

14 hrs ago

Norway will appeal on Tuesday against a court ruling that it violated the human rights of mass killer Anders Behring Breivik by keeping him too isolated in jail after he massacred 77 people in 2011. FILE PHOTO: Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik attends the second day of his terrorism and murder trial in Oslo, Norway, April 17, 2012.

Chicago, IL

