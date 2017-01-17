Norway defends Breivik prison conditi...

Norway defends Breivik prison conditions in appeals hearing

12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

OSLO, Norway - The Norwegian government is presenting its closing statement in an appeal against a lower court ruling that mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik's isolation in prison violates his human rights. During the trial, the state has sought to show that Breivik does have meaningful human contacts on a daily basis, including a private weekly meeting with a priest who does not have to report back to prison officials on the content of their discussions.

