Norway by Philip Caraman
Description: Longmans 1969, first edition: pale blue hardcover with gilt lettering to spine: dust jacket: approximately 5.5 x 9" tall: 226 pages including index: 4 full page black-and-white maps: black and white illustrations by Lita Anker . Synopsis: A wide-ranging but personal view of Norway written by the historian and non-Norwegian author, Philip Caraman , based on his three- year residence, personal studies and comprehensive research.
