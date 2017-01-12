Norway by Philip Caraman

1 hr ago Read more: Mary Ward Books

Description: Longmans 1969, first edition: pale blue hardcover with gilt lettering to spine: dust jacket: approximately 5.5 x 9" tall: 226 pages including index: 4 full page black-and-white maps: black and white illustrations by Lita Anker . Synopsis: A wide-ranging but personal view of Norway written by the historian and non-Norwegian author, Philip Caraman , based on his three- year residence, personal studies and comprehensive research.

