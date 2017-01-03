Norconsult report really about how to spend US$80m in Norway funds - Patterson

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson says that the Government of Guyana will make a pronouncement this month on the recommendations of the Norconsult report which has come down heavily in favour of continuing with the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project . Speaking at the Ministry of Public Infras-tructure's 2016 performance review yesterday, Patterson said that with respect to the way forward, "a Very shortly, this month, we do intend to say to them this is how we should utilise the funds."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.