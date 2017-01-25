New WHO international fetal growth charts
A research article published in PLOS Medicine contributes to the evidence base regarding the use of population charts for detection of fetal growth disorders and how best to determine risk of complications. In the article, Torvid Kiserud from the University of Bergen, Norway, and colleagues establish the World Health Organization fetal growth charts for head and abdominal circumference, length of the thigh bone , and fetal weight using ultrasound measurements during pregnancy.
