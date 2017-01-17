New Video: Watch Players Become Gods in Conan Exiles

The past two months has seen the Conan Exiles community grow rapidly as Funcom has revealed more and more information about the game including releasing the first two trailers based on the game's 'Survive, build, dominate' tagline. Today Funcom is excited to release the 'domination' trailer revealing how players must engage in savage war and brutal combat to dominate the Exiled Lands.

