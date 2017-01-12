New group of microbes provide clues t...

New group of microbes provide clues to origins of life

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Prince George Citizen

Image of a hydrothermal vent field along the Arctic Mid-Ocean Ridge, close to where 'Loki,' a member of the Asgard group, was found in marine sediments. : Photo courtesy of Centre for Geobiology at University of Bergen, Norway by R.B. Pedersen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sting brought what to Globes? Tue LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec 25 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec 20 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,168 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC