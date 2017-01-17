Medals of RAF pilot in battle against Luftwaffe for sale

Unsung heroics of the last RAF pilot to go into battle against the Luftwaffe in a biplane during a top secret mission are revealed as his family put his bravery medals up for sale Medals set to go under the hammer at Duke's Auctioneers of Dorchester with a pre-sale estimate of A 10,000 The unsung heroics of an RAF pilot who took part in a top secret mission in World War Two have been revealed after his medals were put up for sale by his family. Herbert Horatio Kitchener went into battle against the Luftwaffe in a biplane, in a secret sortie to help the Norwegians in their last ditch effort to repel the Germans after they invaded the Scandinavian country in April 1940.

