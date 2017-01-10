Magnus Bordewick Is a Bat-Out-of-Hell...

Magnus Bordewick Is a Bat-Out-of-Hell with a Skateboard in New "Tigerstaden" Part

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hypebeast.com

He has this speed demon kind-of-style where slowing-down before a trick seems totally out of the question, but once he enters his trick, it's seamless and beautiful. Pair that with a wardrobe of vintage prep-garb, from Tommy Hilfiger to Polo, and he's wildly entertaining to watch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec 25 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec 20 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,109 • Total comments across all topics: 277,658,922

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC