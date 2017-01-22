Lines now clearly drawn on joint truce agreement
By Rocky Nazareno The bursts of applause in Saturday's signing of another milestone agreement between the Philippine Government and the National Democratic Front more or less showed the sentiment of both sides regarding the forging of a joint ceasefire agreement in the third round of peace talks in Rome, Italy. a Negotiating panels from the GRP and NDF sign the supplemental agreement on Joint Monitoring Committee on the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law as negotiations move towards other substantive agenda.
