Kongsberg Defence Systems installs X-ray inspection system from VisiConsult

Kongsberg Defence Systems has installed the X-ray inspection system XRHGantry from VisiConsult to perform compliant quality control on composite parts for Lockheed Martin. Norway-based Kongsberg Defence Systems has installed the X-ray inspection system XRHGantry from VisiConsult to perform compliant quality control on composite parts for Lockheed Martin.

