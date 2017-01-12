Killer Brevik says he has got 'stranger', more radical in jail

Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik said on Thursday he felt he had become "stranger and stranger" and more radical in his right-wing views in jail and blamed it on near-isolation since he massacred 77 people in 2011. Anders Behring Breivik reacts during the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway, January 10, 2017.

