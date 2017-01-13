Kicking The Crude Habit Doesn't Come Cheap for Richest Scandinavians an hour ago

Kicking The Crude Habit Doesn't Come ...

Reducing Norway's oil dependency  and living up to campaign promises is proving a costly affair for Prime Minister Erna Solberg. With just eight months to go before Norwegians head to the ballot box, signs that western Europe's biggest crude producer is building up viable alternatives to its oil industry remain scarce.

