India's SpiceJet to seal $10 bln deal with Boeing for 737 jets - sources
Jan 12 India's SpiceJet is set to seal an order for at least 90 new 737 jets from Boeing, two sources said on Thursday, an order worth about $10 billion that will help the low-cost carrier tap into India's booming air travel market. The announcement for the 737 MAX aircraft - which includes at least 42 of the narrowbody jets SpiceJet had previously agreed to buy from Boeing in 2014 - is expected as early as Friday when SpiceJet's chairman holds a press event in New Delhi, the two sources familiar with the matter said.
