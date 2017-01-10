In need of a New Year break? Flights from Newcastle with luggage and on-board drinks for just A 59
Airline BMI have slashed their prices for just a few days, while other companies have deals available until the end of the month Airline BMI regional has slashed its prices for the January sales, and is now offering flights from Newcastle for less than 60. The company flies from Newcastle to both Brussels and Stavanger, in Norway, and one-way trips to both destinations are on offer at 59. Not usually the home of bargain-basement flights, the airline will give you 23kg hold luggage, allocated seating and complimentary in-flight drinks and snacks included with that price. If you don't fancy Belgium or Norway, their sale also covers flights from other UK airports, which can take you across the UK and Europe.
