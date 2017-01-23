GulfMark Offshore Takes Delivery of Arctic Class Platform Supply Vessel
GulfMark Offshore, Inc. announced today that its Norway subsidiary, GulfMark Norge AS has taken delivery of Arctic class PSV, Christened the "North Barents", from Simek AS Shipyard in Norway. North Barents, a ST-216 Arctic design by Skipsteknisk AS is the third of this type to be built for GulfMark.
