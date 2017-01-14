Govt delegation all set for Rome peac...

Govt delegation all set for Rome peace talks

Manila Bulletin

The Philippine government on Monday will submit to President Rodrigo Duterte the draft documents that will be tabled for discussion during the third round of peace talks with the National Democratic Front when negotiations resume on January 19-25, 2017 in Rome, Italy. MB FILE - Face-to-face for the first day of peace talks in Oslo, Norway are Government of the Philippines peace panel members Antonio Arellano, Angela Trinidad, Rene Sarmiento, Hernani Braganza, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, and Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza and their counterparts in the communist party Jose Maria Sison, Luis Jalandoni, Fidel Acgaoili, Connie Ledesma, Antero Palima, and Sison's wife Julie de Lima.

