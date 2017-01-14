Govt delegation all set for Rome peace talks
The Philippine government on Monday will submit to President Rodrigo Duterte the draft documents that will be tabled for discussion during the third round of peace talks with the National Democratic Front when negotiations resume on January 19-25, 2017 in Rome, Italy. MB FILE - Face-to-face for the first day of peace talks in Oslo, Norway are Government of the Philippines peace panel members Antonio Arellano, Angela Trinidad, Rene Sarmiento, Hernani Braganza, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, and Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza and their counterparts in the communist party Jose Maria Sison, Luis Jalandoni, Fidel Acgaoili, Connie Ledesma, Antero Palima, and Sison's wife Julie de Lima.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan 10
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec 20
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC