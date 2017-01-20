Foreign Minister of Greenland Cancels Trip to Norway
Foreign Minister of Greenland Vittus Qujaukitsoq has postponed his scheduled trip to Norway to focus on the case of the two Greenlanders, suspected in the disappearance of an Icelandic girl, RUV reports. The 20-year-old Birna Brjansdottir has been missing since Saturday morning.
