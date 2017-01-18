Fewer Norwegians smoke daily than 10 ...

Fewer Norwegians smoke daily than 10 years ago

Fewer people are daily smokers in Norway today compared to 10 years ago, but the use of snuff has increased in recent years, particularly among younger women, the country's statistics bureau said on Wednesday. The percentage of people who smoked every day among both men and women in 2006 was 24 percent, while the number in 2016 was 13 percent, Statistics Norway said in a report.

