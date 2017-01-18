Fewer Norwegians smoke daily than 10 years ago
Fewer people are daily smokers in Norway today compared to 10 years ago, but the use of snuff has increased in recent years, particularly among younger women, the country's statistics bureau said on Wednesday. The percentage of people who smoked every day among both men and women in 2006 was 24 percent, while the number in 2016 was 13 percent, Statistics Norway said in a report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan 10
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec 20
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC