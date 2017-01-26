Famous likeness revealed in tree

Dunedin man Stephen McCabe was cutting firewood on his property when he noticed a face staring out from a large ring of old man pine. "And then I looked down and saw the screaming mouth and then had an instant recognition, as I've seen the painting before."

Chicago, IL

