F18News: Russia - Religious freedom survey, January 2017

FORUM 18 NEWS SERVICE, Oslo, Norway https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.forum18.org_archive.php-3Farticle-5Fid-3D2246&d=DwIBaQ&c=clK7kQUTWtAVEOVIgvi0NU5BOUHhpN0H8p7CSfnc_gI&r=LVw5zH6C4LHpVQcGEdVcrQ&m=ZcsBI-iZvF6VpcTO0moqCtGhdkB9Htjp8wlFf-s1wwA&s=-2U0_VTm5BlzkD0ZC7pnFEJe8zcfmHeWsqkyck8-SRc&e= By Victoria Arnold, Forum 18 Since Vladimir Putin re-election as President in May 2012, the Russian federal government has increasingly restricted the possibility of exercising freedom of religion and belief. This is in line with the increasing restrictions on human rights generally after public protests against election fraud in the December 2011 parliamentary election and March 2012 presidential election.

