Domestic Violance and Antiheroes
Two new recent theses with BrontA« subject: "His Life Did Harm to Others": Domestic Violence, Abuse, and Gender in Wuthering Heights and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall Kalsbeek, Laura J. Faculteit der Letteren, Radboud University August 2016 This project looks at the portrayal of abuse and domestic violence in Anne BrontA«'s The Tenant of Wildfell Hall and Emily BrontA«'s Wuthering Heights . In the 1840s the ideal of domesticity was at its height, but questions were also being raised on how safe the domestic home was for women, while at the same time having to be a place of refuge for husbands who were in a position of power and ownership over their wives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bronte Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec 20
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC