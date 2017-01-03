Domestic Violance and Antiheroes

Two new recent theses with BrontA« subject: "His Life Did Harm to Others": Domestic Violence, Abuse, and Gender in Wuthering Heights and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall Kalsbeek, Laura J. Faculteit der Letteren, Radboud University August 2016 This project looks at the portrayal of abuse and domestic violence in Anne BrontA«'s The Tenant of Wildfell Hall and Emily BrontA«'s Wuthering Heights . In the 1840s the ideal of domesticity was at its height, but questions were also being raised on how safe the domestic home was for women, while at the same time having to be a place of refuge for husbands who were in a position of power and ownership over their wives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bronte Blog.