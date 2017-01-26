DolphiTech launches new NDT platform

DolphiTech launches new NDT platform

DolphiTech will offer a new range of ultrasound instruments with extended capabilities for non-destructive testing and inspection of materials. Based on its ultrasound- and transducer technology, DolphiTech will offer NDT solutions with interchangeable transducers for different materials and applications.

