DHT Holdings Inc.to Announce Fourth Quarter 2016 Results on Tuesday January 31, 2017

DHT Holdings, Inc. will release its fourth quarter 2016 results after market close on Monday January 30, 2017. The company will host a conference call and webcast which will include a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. EST/14:00 CET on Tuesday January 31, 2017 to discuss the results for the quarter.

Chicago, IL

